Tarar Denies Tenure Extensions For Judges Or Officials Through Legislation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Tarar denies tenure extensions for judges or officials through legislation

Minister for Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate on Wednesday that no judge or government official has been granted a tenure extension through legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Minister for Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate on Wednesday that no judge or government official has been granted a tenure extension through legislation.

In response to a supplementary question from Senator Sadia Abbasi about the extension of tenure for judges and certain government officials, he clarified that no judge or government official’s tenure has been extended through legislation.

He explained that only a law has been enacted to define the tenure of the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He further stated that amendments were made to the Army Act, but no new legislation was passed; the law simply establishes the tenure for the heads of armed forces.

In response to a question regarding the deployment of government employees in various departments after their retirement, he said the head of the National Commission for Human Rights is retired Federal Secretary Rabiya Javeri Agha.

The federal minister explained that there is a defined procedure for selecting the leadership of the institution, where four Names are proposed by both the government and the opposition.

He also mentioned that the National Commission for Human Rights of Pakistan ranks first in terms of performance in the region, and this achievement is a result of the dedication of the commission’s head.

