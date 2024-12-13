Open Menu

Tarar Discusses Media Cooperation With Turkiye During Visit To TRT World

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Tarar discusses media cooperation with Turkiye during visit to TRT World

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday visited the headquarters of the Turkish National Television channel "TRT World" and discussed media cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting with Director General International Broadcast of TRT Umar Farooq Tanriverdi, he discussed media production of joint documentaries and other matters of mutual interest including the promotion of tourism.

Pakistan values ??brotherly relations with Turkiye, he said adding these relations between the two countries were based on historical and common religious and cultural values.

"Agreements with the Turkish government regarding the co-production of dramas, and documentaries are part of our strategic framework," he said.

The minister said there was immense talent in both countries.

He made a special mention of Pakistani youth Arshad Nadeem, who set a record of 92.97 meters in the javelin throw in the Summer Olympics. There is a very inspiring story of Arshad Nadeem and documentaries could be produced on such iconic youth, he maintained.

In the meeting, there was also a discussion regarding the Shandur Polo Festival in Pakistan.

"Shandur Polo Festival not only promotes tourism and culture but also sports. Shandur Polo Festival is the highest polo match in the world," he remarked.

He stated that a documentary on the Shandur Polo Festival in collaboration with ptv World can be shown to the whole world.

The minister proposed that PTV and TRT World could enter and joint broadcasting agreement and programmes produced by TRT World could be telecasted on Pakistan Television.

He said common culture and religious values ??between Pakistan and Turkiye were the reason that Turkish dramas and documentaries were very popular in Pakistan.

Information Minister also highlighted the issue of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting.

The minister also emphasized the need to prepare a digital documentary film on the atrocities being committed in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APP/mhn

