Tarar discusses several initiative to address misinformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Federal Minister for Law & Justice, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, held a meeting with the UNDP delegation headed by Ali Al-Bayati, Chief Technical Advisor, to discuss several critical initiatives aimed at addressing misinformation and fostering a safer digital environment in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the ongoing "Safe Digital Environment Programme" (SDEP), which aims to empower Pakistani citizens by enhancing their ability to recognize and combat disinformation and hateful narratives. The program, operational since March 2023, focuses on providing robust assistance to the government in policymaking, particularly in areas related to online hate and disinformation.

The delegation shared insights from their ongoing research and policy briefs, designed to support the government’s efforts in tackling these challenges.

The delegation also discussed the development of independent fact-checking platforms in Pakistan, which are crucial for verifying online content and preventing the spread of false information. They introduced the iVerify Tool, developed by UNDP to combat misinformation, which will be implemented in Pakistan by the Center for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) at IBA. This tool will support government departments, civil society, and media organizations in tackling disinformation.

Recognizing the role of education in this effort, the delegation outlined initiatives to train media personnel, students, and women on how to verify information online.

They are conducting workshops at universities across Pakistan, equipping students with essential skills in digital safety and fact-checking.

Additionally, the UNDP delegation discussed ongoing and future training sessions aimed at enhancing the skills of judges, public relations officers, and other relevant officials. These sessions focus on understanding and addressing misinformation, digital literacy, and effective communication. The project also seeks to empower key government bodies and officials involved in combating online hate and disinformation.

The delegation briefed the Federal Minister on their high-level engagements with parliamentarians and civil society, stressing the importance of these engagements in encouraging research and policymaking on digital safety. They also expressed their commitment to creating an ecosystem that involves both public and private sectors to sustain these efforts, ensuring a positive digital environment in Pakistan.

The Federal Minister appreciated the UNDP's support, emphasizing the significance of their training programs in enhancing digital literacy and combating misinformation in Pakistan. The Minister acknowledged the crucial role these efforts can play in empowering citizens to navigate the digital world responsibly and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to collaborating closely with the UNDP to address these challenges and foster a safer digital environment.