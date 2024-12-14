Open Menu

Tarar Discusses Strengthening Of Media Coop With Turkish Presidency's Communications Head

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday met Turkish Presidency's Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun and discussed important issues including strengthening cooperation in the media sector, promoting public diplomacy and eliminating Islamophobia.

They also discussed measures to counter disinformation and misinformation, exchanged media delegations, and prepared joint productions. They also agreed to telecast Turkish dramas like Ertugrul Ghazi in Pakistan, including a joint broadcast of ptv and Turkish state tv "TRT."

Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Turkish Directorate of Communications also agreed to form a working group and appoint focal persons from both sides.

The minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye have historical and fraternal relations and that there are vast possibilities for cooperation in the field of media.

Tarar said public relations would be more stable with enhanced media cooperation between the two countries.

Cooperation and joint ventures in the field of entertainment and tourism were also discussed in the meeting.

By preparing joint productions between Pakistan and Turkiye, the cultural exchanges between both countries will be enhanced, Attaullah Tarar said, adding, "We have to make the young generation aware of the historical relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye".

Federal Information Minister invited Professor Fahrettin Altun to visit Pakistan.

Professor Ultun expressed a keen interest in the development of media in Pakistan.

He said Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi gained great popularity in Pakistan and Pakistani artists and musicians were very popular in Turkiye. Media cooperation in both countries will help in the fight against Islamophobia and misinformation, he remarked.

The minister thanked Prof. Fahrettin Altun for the coverage of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in Turkish media.

More Stories From Pakistan