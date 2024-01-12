Tarar Dispels Internal Party Discrepancy Rumors
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Friday dismissed speculation about internal disagreements, affirming the party's commitment to addressing members' concerns
Addressing speculations about internal disagreements regarding ticket allocations, he categorically denied any discrepancies.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, personally oversaw the
comprehensive process of ticket allocation.
Tarar emphasized that individuals who remained steadfast in challenging situations were recognized and nominated
as party candidates for the February 8 general elections.
Tarar reassured that commitments with coalition partners
would be honoured, and simultaneously, the concerns of party members would also be addressed.
In response to queries about the dispute with the Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Tarar expressed confidence that issues with the PML-Q would be resolved through negotiations. He further added that those who did not receive tickets would
be accommodated in Senate seats, advisor positions, and other capacities to ensure their continued involvement with
the party.
