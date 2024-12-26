Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Turkey

(@Abdulla99267510)

Federal Minister proposes forming cultural groups to visit two countries for promotion of learning and thoughts of great poets, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Yunus Emre

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has emphasized increasing people to people and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center at Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad on Thursday.

The Minister proposed forming cultural groups to visit the two countries for promotion of learning and thoughts of great poets, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Yunus Emre.

He said Pakistan and Turkiye have enjoyed deep rooted historic and time-tested ties.

The Minster assured has he will make every effort for the promotion and further strengthening of these brotherly relations.