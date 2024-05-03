Tarar Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Khuzdar Press Club President In Blast
Published May 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Khuzdar Press Club President Muhammad Siddique Mengal in a bomb blast in Khuzdar.
The minister, in a news statement, lauded the services rendered by senior journalist Muhammad Siddique Mengal in the field of journalism.
“The martyrdom of Muhammad Siddique Mengal is a big blow to journalism,” he said.
He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
The minister said he shared the grief and pain of the bereaved family, and prayed for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries in the blast.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to root out terrorism from the country, he vowed to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to the justice. He assured that a thorough probe would be conducted in this regard.
