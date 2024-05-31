Tarar Extends Congratulations To CPNE's Newly Elected Office Bearers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar extended congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar extended congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).
The minister felicitated Irshad Ahmed Arif on his election as President, Ejazul Haque on becoming Secretary General, Anwar Sajdi on assuming the role of Senior Vice President, and other elected officials.
He stated that CPNE upholds the country's excellent journalistic traditions. CPNE has actively promoted democracy, upheld journalistic values, and raised public awareness.
Tarar stressed that journalism and freedom of expression are fundamental constitutional imperatives for the resilience of democracy. The government consistently prioritizes addressing issues within the media.
He hoped that ongoing collaboration with CPNE will persist in addressing the challenges faced by newspapers and magazines.
He expressed optimism that the newly elected officials would meet the journalism community's expectations, thereby improving the journalism sector and fostering the welfare of the media industry.
Recent Stories
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths and rape cases to FIA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC2 minutes ago
-
PM applauds FBR team for surpassing tax collection target in May2 minutes ago
-
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra22 minutes ago
-
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan's flood-hit ..22 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers22 minutes ago
-
LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths and rape cases to FIA41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collective efforts to ensure ..2 hours ago
-
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime2 hours ago
-
Two children drown in Indus River2 hours ago
-
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister2 hours ago
-
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday2 hours ago