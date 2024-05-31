Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar extended congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar extended congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

The minister felicitated Irshad Ahmed Arif on his election as President, Ejazul Haque on becoming Secretary General, Anwar Sajdi on assuming the role of Senior Vice President, and other elected officials.

He stated that CPNE upholds the country's excellent journalistic traditions. CPNE has actively promoted democracy, upheld journalistic values, and raised public awareness.

Tarar stressed that journalism and freedom of expression are fundamental constitutional imperatives for the resilience of democracy. The government consistently prioritizes addressing issues within the media.

He hoped that ongoing collaboration with CPNE will persist in addressing the challenges faced by newspapers and magazines.

He expressed optimism that the newly elected officials would meet the journalism community's expectations, thereby improving the journalism sector and fostering the welfare of the media industry.