Tarar Extends Greeting To Nation On Eid-ul-Azha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday congratulated the Pakistani nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In a message, while congratulating the entire nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the minister said:
"Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of the deep spirit of sacrifice, love, sincerity, and compassion". He urged the faithful that on this day they should rise above differences and move forward with the spirit of Islamic unity and brotherhood.
"We should take care of our poor and weaker sections by understanding the great philosophy of sacrifice", he maintained.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he prayed to Allah Almighty for peace and stability in the homeland and the whole world.
