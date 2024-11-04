Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committee

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday extended congratulations to newly elected office bearers of the Press Committee of the Punjab Assembly.

The minister, in a news statement, felicitated Khawaja Naseer and Adnan Sheikh on being elected unopposed as President and General Secretary, respectively.

The Punjab Assembly Press Committee always has a strong relationship with journalists, he said while expressing the hope that the newly elected officials would live up to the expectations of their fellow reporters.

He said the doors of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are always opened for the journalists as the government fully believed in freedom of expression.

The minister underlined the importance of unbiased journalism in the society.

