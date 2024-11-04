Tarar Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of Punjab Assembly Press Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday extended congratulations to newly elected office bearers of the Press Committee of the Punjab Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday extended congratulations to newly elected office bearers of the Press Committee of the Punjab Assembly.
The minister, in a news statement, felicitated Khawaja Naseer and Adnan Sheikh on being elected unopposed as President and General Secretary, respectively.
The Punjab Assembly Press Committee always has a strong relationship with journalists, he said while expressing the hope that the newly elected officials would live up to the expectations of their fellow reporters.
He said the doors of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are always opened for the journalists as the government fully believed in freedom of expression.
The minister underlined the importance of unbiased journalism in the society.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
FESCO issues shutdown program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy27 seconds ago
-
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi30 seconds ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation34 seconds ago
-
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative issues in Jhang6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists12 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program12 minutes ago
-
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshid12 minutes ago
-
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case17 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organises Cricket Festival18 minutes ago