Tarar Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of APP Employees Union

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday extended his congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Employees Union.

In his message, the minister congratulated Tariq Chaudhry on being elected as President, Shamila Noreen and Sohail Iqbal Cheema as Vice-Presidents and Muhammad Qasim as General Secretary.

The minister also congratulated the other members of the newly elected body and said that it would take effective steps for the betterment of the organization, the welfare of the workers and resolution of their issues.

Attaullah Tarar said necessary resources are being provided to develop APP on modern lines. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will continue to provide all possible support for the betterment of the institution and the welfare of its employees, he added.

The minister conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected office bearers of the APP Employees Union.

