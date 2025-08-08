Open Menu

Tarar Flags Off 18th Pakistani Aid Consignment To Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Tarar flags off 18th Pakistani aid consignment to Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday sent off Pakistan’s 18th humanitarian aid shipment to Gaza, carrying 200 tons of food and medical supplies on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to help Palestinians facing a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Speaking at a ceremony at Islamabad International Airport, Tarar said the two consignments — each weighing 100 tons — contained dry rations, essential food items, and life-saving medicines.

He stressed that the aid was being sent at a time when the blockade had prevented many international agencies from delivering much-needed relief to Gaza.

“Children and innocent civilians are suffering from malnutrition, and the situation is a great humanitarian crisis,” the minister told media.

Tarar highlighted that Pakistan has so far dispatched 1,800 tons of humanitarian assistance to Gaza since the escalation of hostilities.

He commended the Al-Khidmat Foundation and Jamaat-e-Islami leadership for their contributions and for consistently raising the plight of Palestinians on various platforms.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the people of Palestine, Tarar said the National Disaster Management Authority acted on the prime minister’s directive to ensure the urgent delivery of aid.

Recent Stories

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

54 minutes ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

1 hour ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

1 hour ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

2 hours ago
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

2 hours ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

3 hours ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan