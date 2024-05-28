Open Menu

Tarar Greets Nation On 26th Anniversary Of Yaum-e-Takbeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Tarar greets nation on 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday congratulated the nation on the 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer.

"Twenty-six years ago, Pakistan got the honour of becoming the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the 7th nuclear power in the world," the minister said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan's defense became impregnable that day.

Yaum-e-Takbeer was a golden and memorable day in history, on this day Pakistan announced that no one can enslave it, he remarked.

On this day, the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by rejecting pressure, proved to the world that Pakistanis cannot be coerced.

"Every individual who created, nurtured and implemented the nuclear program is a hero of the nation whom we salute," Attaullah Tarar added.

The minister reiterated the commitment that there will be no compromise on Pakistan's independence, sovereignty and national interests.

"On this day, we salute the late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the architect of the nuclear program, his team and all the scientists," he said.

On the occasion of May 28, the people involved in May 9 arson, have hatched a new conspiracy but they will never succeed.

He said by distorting the history of 1971, they have stooped so low that they were attacking the integrity of the country.

After loss of power, they had gone out of senses as they were trying to harm the country.

Tarar said they will never succeed in their conspiracies and Pakistan and those who made defense of the country impregnable on May 28, 1998, will emerge victorious.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister World Nuclear Independence May Gold Muslim All

Recent Stories

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

4 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

16 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

16 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

17 hours ago
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

17 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

18 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

18 hours ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

19 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

20 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan