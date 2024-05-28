Tarar greets nation on 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday congratulated the nation on the 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer.

"Twenty-six years ago, Pakistan got the honour of becoming the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the 7th nuclear power in the world," the minister said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan's defense became impregnable that day.

Yaum-e-Takbeer was a golden and memorable day in history, on this day Pakistan announced that no one can enslave it, he remarked.

On this day, the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by rejecting pressure, proved to the world that Pakistanis cannot be coerced.

"Every individual who created, nurtured and implemented the nuclear program is a hero of the nation whom we salute," Attaullah Tarar added.

The minister reiterated the commitment that there will be no compromise on Pakistan's independence, sovereignty and national interests.

"On this day, we salute the late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the architect of the nuclear program, his team and all the scientists," he said.

On the occasion of May 28, the people involved in May 9 arson, have hatched a new conspiracy but they will never succeed.

He said by distorting the history of 1971, they have stooped so low that they were attacking the integrity of the country.

After loss of power, they had gone out of senses as they were trying to harm the country.

Tarar said they will never succeed in their conspiracies and Pakistan and those who made defense of the country impregnable on May 28, 1998, will emerge victorious.