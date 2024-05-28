Tarar Greets Nation On 26th Anniversary Of Yaum-e-Takbeer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday congratulated the nation on the 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer.
"Twenty-six years ago, Pakistan got the honour of becoming the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the 7th nuclear power in the world," the minister said in a statement.
He said that Pakistan's defense became impregnable that day.
Yaum-e-Takbeer was a golden and memorable day in history, on this day Pakistan announced that no one can enslave it, he remarked.
On this day, the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by rejecting pressure, proved to the world that Pakistanis cannot be coerced.
"Every individual who created, nurtured and implemented the nuclear program is a hero of the nation whom we salute," Attaullah Tarar added.
The minister reiterated the commitment that there will be no compromise on Pakistan's independence, sovereignty and national interests.
"On this day, we salute the late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the architect of the nuclear program, his team and all the scientists," he said.
On the occasion of May 28, the people involved in May 9 arson, have hatched a new conspiracy but they will never succeed.
He said by distorting the history of 1971, they have stooped so low that they were attacking the integrity of the country.
After loss of power, they had gone out of senses as they were trying to harm the country.
Tarar said they will never succeed in their conspiracies and Pakistan and those who made defense of the country impregnable on May 28, 1998, will emerge victorious.
Recent Stories
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation2 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested with four stolen motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal7 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer pays tribute to nation's heroes on Youm-e-Takbeer12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi announces five initiatives to provide relief to residents of Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
Drug addict dies after hitting with train42 minutes ago
-
Old person dies, another hurt in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues advisory for farmers, herders, general public1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar greets nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes collective effort of all facets of national power: PM12 hours ago
-
Body of missing teenager recovered from Margalla Hills Trail 512 hours ago