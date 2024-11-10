ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Aaj tv Group Chief Executive Officer Shahab Zuberi.

In his condolence message, the information minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to Shahab Zuberi and other family members.

Attaullah Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Shahab Zubari's mother's death.

Terming the death of Zuberi's mother a great tragedy for the bereaved family, he shared their grief.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.