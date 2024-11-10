Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Aaj TV CEO Shahab Zuberi's Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Aaj tv Group Chief Executive Officer Shahab Zuberi.
In his condolence message, the information minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to Shahab Zuberi and other family members.
Attaullah Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Shahab Zubari's mother's death.
Terming the death of Zuberi's mother a great tragedy for the bereaved family, he shared their grief.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Autumn season enhances country beautiful parks, attracts visitors in large numbers4 minutes ago
-
Autumn season enhances beauty in country parks, attracts visitors in large numbers4 minutes ago
-
Verification process begins for Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran14 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, PM Sharif laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij14 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK14 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori lauds security forces over successful operation against terrorists15 minutes ago
-
1233 food outlets penalized in Lodhran25 minutes ago
-
Over 105 brick kiln owners booked for SOPs violations34 minutes ago
-
Heavy fog leads to deadly crash in Gharo; 3 fatalities reported1 hour ago
-
APHC urges world to increase its efforts for Kashmir solution1 hour ago
-
Atta Tarar visits NA-177, meets his voters, attends events11 hours ago
-
Kashmir's critical role as strategic focal point in S. Asia regional security acknowledged12 hours ago