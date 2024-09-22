ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the elder brother of ptv Director Admin and Personnel Farhat Abbas Janjua.

The minister for information expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Tarar said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Farhat Abbas Janjua's elder brother and shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.