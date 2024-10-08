Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Famous Television Actor Mazhar Ali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of famous television actor Mazhar Ali.
In his condolence message, the information minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Mazhar Ali's death.
"Today we have lost a great artist and a respected human being," he remarked.
"Mazhar Ali mesmerized us with his artistic skills and made a home in our hearts with his acting, the minister said while paying tributes to the deceased.
He said the death of Mazhar Ali had caused an irreparable loss to the Pakistani drama industry.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Text Board warns free delivery of books to be affected next year2 minutes ago
-
Women’s socio-economic empowerment interlinks with access to sanitation, hygiene facilities: Romin ..2 minutes ago
-
PEDO seeks power supply licence for 18 MW Pehur Hydel Power Plant2 minutes ago
-
CM message on National Disaster Awareness Day2 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish12 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death22 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials directed to resolve citizens’ problem promptly22 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of famous actor Mazhar Ali22 minutes ago
-
Police recover illegal weapons42 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Modern education essential to tackle challenges: Governor Kundi42 minutes ago
-
Gory tale of 2014-like sit-in not to be allowed to repeat at any cost: PM42 minutes ago