Tarar grieved over death of famous television actor Mazhar Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of famous television actor Mazhar Ali.

In his condolence message, the information minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Mazhar Ali's death.

"Today we have lost a great artist and a respected human being," he remarked.

"Mazhar Ali mesmerized us with his artistic skills and made a home in our hearts with his acting, the minister said while paying tributes to the deceased.

He said the death of Mazhar Ali had caused an irreparable loss to the Pakistani drama industry.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.