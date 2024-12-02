Tarar grieved over death of father of editor of 'The Nation' Salman Masood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of the father of the Editor of English Daily "The Nation" Salman Masood.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Salman Masood and other family members.

Terming death of a father an irreparable loss, Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Salman Masood's father.

Attaullah Tarar said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.