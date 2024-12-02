Open Menu

Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Father Of Editor Of 'The Nation' Salman Masood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Tarar grieved over death of father of editor of 'The Nation' Salman Masood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of the father of the Editor of English Daily "The Nation" Salman Masood.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Salman Masood and other family members.

Terming death of a father an irreparable loss, Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Salman Masood's father.

Attaullah Tarar said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan