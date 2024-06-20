Tarar grieved over death of father of NPC President Azhar Jatoi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the father of National Press Club President Azhar Jatoi.

In a condolence message, the minister while expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of the father of Azhar Jatoi and he shared his grief.

Attaullah Tarar said that parents were a great blessing and father's death was a big tragedy for a son.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.