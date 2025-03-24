Open Menu

Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Father Of Samaa News Director News

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Tarar grieved over death of father of Samaa News Director News

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of father of Samaa News Director News Hafiz Tariq Mahmood.

In his condolence message, the information minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with Hafiz Tariq Mahmood and other family members.

Tarar said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Hafiz Tariq Mahmood's father which was a great tragedy for the bereaved family.

The vacuum created by father's death can never be filled, he said adding that he shared the grief of the family in this hour of trial and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Recent Stories

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

14 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

21 minutes ago
 PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief p ..

PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.

23 minutes ago
 Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ..

Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump

31 minutes ago
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting ..

New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year des ..

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement wit ..

36 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete ..

Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V5 ..

38 minutes ago
 Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZE ..

Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V ..

46 minutes ago
 Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?

Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participa ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan