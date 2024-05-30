Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Father Of Senior Journalist
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 08:48 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the father of senior journalist Saqib Saeed
In a condolence message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.
He said he was deeply grieved to hear the news of Saqib Saeed's father's death.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
