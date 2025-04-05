Open Menu

Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Former Secretary Information Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Tarar grieved over death of former secretary information Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former secretary information and broadcasting Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar.

In a condolence message, the information minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar.

Attaullah Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar.

The minister said that the deceased was a dignified, sincere and experienced personality who played a key role in the development of the information sector and the effective interpretation and dissimination of the national narrative.

The services of the deceased will always be remembered, Attaullah Tarar maintained.

He played to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Recent Stories

Pakistan lose 4 wickets for 135 runs to chase 265- ..

Pakistan lose 4 wickets for 135 runs to chase 265-run target set by New Zealand

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

3 hours ago
 7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

9 hours ago
 Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory i ..

Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025

9 hours ago
 Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dub ..

Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory

9 hours ago
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming ..

Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..

10 hours ago
 47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas s ..

47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow

11 hours ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s c ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

11 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..

11 hours ago
 PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to h ..

PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..

11 hours ago
 PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflatio ..

PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan