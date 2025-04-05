Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Former Secretary Information Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former secretary information and broadcasting Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar.
In a condolence message, the information minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar.
Attaullah Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar.
The minister said that the deceased was a dignified, sincere and experienced personality who played a key role in the development of the information sector and the effective interpretation and dissimination of the national narrative.
The services of the deceased will always be remembered, Attaullah Tarar maintained.
He played to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
