Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Mother Of PTV World In-charge Namood Muslim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of ptv World in-charge Syed Namood Muslim.
In his message, the federal information minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Syed Namood Muslim and other family members.
Attaullah Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Syed Namood Muslim's mother.
The minister said the passing away of a great personality like a mother was an irreparable loss for Namood, and he equally shared the grief.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JKCI-APHC emphasis on harmony and joint struggle on Kashmir issue3 minutes ago
-
CDA’s beautification drive shines as Iranian President arrives in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of mother of PTV World in-charge Namood Muslim3 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 3,035kg unsafe food, fines 113 outlets Rs2m in July crackdown3 minutes ago
-
Homes sink as roads rise: families across cities watch their dreams drown23 minutes ago
-
299 dead, 715 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA23 minutes ago
-
DG PDMA warns citizens to avoid waterlogged areas as heavy rains expected from August 533 minutes ago
-
Patriotic songs echo on media, green-white flags fill Pakistan’s streets as Independence Day nears33 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s children can meet after legal clearance; Huzaifa Rehman warns against instability43 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori lauds Carpe Diem's service for shaping future of youth43 minutes ago
-
Over 0.59m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till July 3143 minutes ago
-
PM warmly receives Iranian President; given a guard of honour53 minutes ago