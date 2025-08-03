Tarar grieved over death of mother of PTV World in-charge Namood Muslim

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of ptv World in-charge Syed Namood Muslim.

In his message, the federal information minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Syed Namood Muslim and other family members.

Attaullah Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Syed Namood Muslim's mother.

The minister said the passing away of a great personality like a mother was an irreparable loss for Namood, and he equally shared the grief.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.