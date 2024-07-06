ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of the wife of National Press Club( NPC) President Azhar Jatoi.

In his condolence message, the minister said he was grieved over hearing the news of the death of Azhar Jatoi's wife.

The death of the deceased was a great tragedy for Azhar Jatoi and he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.