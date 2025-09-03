Open Menu

Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Senior Photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry's Brother

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Tarar grieved over death of senior photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death younger brother of senior photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry.

In a message, the minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Terming the death of his brother an irreparable loss, he said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of his death.

Tarar said at this hour of grief for Jahangir Chaudhry and his family, he shared their grief equally.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Recent Stories

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

15 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

15 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

15 hours ago
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

15 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

15 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

15 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

15 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

15 hours ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan