Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Senior Photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry's Brother
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death younger brother of senior photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry.
In a message, the minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
Terming the death of his brother an irreparable loss, he said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of his death.
Tarar said at this hour of grief for Jahangir Chaudhry and his family, he shared their grief equally.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
