Tarar grieved over demise of brother of DG Information Department Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Ataullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rawalpindi Chaudhry Musrat Abbas who is the brother of Director General Information Department Regional Office Lahore Shafqat Abbas.

The minister, who was deeply saddened by the news, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace, and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Tarar, in a news statement, said Chaudhry Musrat Abbas was a very hardworking and capable officer, and his services for the country would always be remembered.