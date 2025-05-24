Tarar grieved over demise of father of GM PTV Lahore centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of the father of ptv Lahore Centre General Manager Dr. Qaiser Sharif.

In his condolence message, the minister for information extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

He said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Dr. Qaiser Sharif's father, and he shared the grief of the bereaved family equally.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.