Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Mother Of Senior Journalist Ulfat Mughal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Tarar grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist Ulfat Mughal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday telephoned senior journalist Ulfat Mughal to express his grief over the death of his mother.

In a statement, the minister for information said he was deeply grieved to hear the news of the death of Ulfat Mughal's mother.

He said that the mother was a priceless relationship and the vacuum created by her demise can never be filled.

Tarar said he shared the grief of the bereaved family equally.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

