Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Mother Of Senior Journalist Ulfat Mughal
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday telephoned senior journalist Ulfat Mughal to express his grief over the death of his mother.
In a statement, the minister for information said he was deeply grieved to hear the news of the death of Ulfat Mughal's mother.
He said that the mother was a priceless relationship and the vacuum created by her demise can never be filled.
Tarar said he shared the grief of the bereaved family equally.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Raheela Durrani honor sacrifices armed forces and martyrs on defence day54 seconds ago
-
Tribute paid to armed forces on Defence Day58 seconds ago
-
Gender Task Force formation suggested for help of vulnerable population in flood affected areas1 minute ago
-
Gomal University plants 313 date palms in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi1 minute ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist Ulfat Mughal1 minute ago
-
KP declares Associate Degree holders eligible for govt jobs11 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police arrest two drug dealers, recover narcotics and stolen motorcycle21 minutes ago
-
Sardar Mahan Singh’s Samadhi affected by rains – ETPB moves swiftly to ensure preservation21 minutes ago
-
Tape ball cricket: from street pastime to mainstream spotlight21 minutes ago
-
PM aide, Khawaja Saad Rafique distribute compensation cheques among flood victims of Bajaur41 minutes ago
-
WASA ensures uninterrupted water supply to flood victims: MD51 minutes ago
-
ASP Sheherbano Naqvi selected for Asia Society’s Asia 21 Fellowship51 minutes ago