Open Menu

Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Sardar Khan Niazi's Mother-in-law

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the mother-in-law of Sardar Khan Niazi, Chairman of Pakistan Group of Newspapers.

The minister, in a condolence message, extended his heartfelt sympathy to Sardar Khan Niazi and his family.

"We share in the grief of the bereaved family," said the minister who prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Recent Stories

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

42 minutes ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

53 minutes ago
 2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

1 hour ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

1 hour ago
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

1 hour ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

1 hour ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

1 hour ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

1 hour ago
 WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kas ..

WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris

1 hour ago
 Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo servi ..

Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan