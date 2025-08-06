Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Sardar Khan Niazi's Mother-in-law
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the mother-in-law of Sardar Khan Niazi, Chairman of Pakistan Group of Newspapers.
The minister, in a condolence message, extended his heartfelt sympathy to Sardar Khan Niazi and his family.
"We share in the grief of the bereaved family," said the minister who prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
