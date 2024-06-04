Open Menu

Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Amir Sajjad Syed's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Tarar grieved over demise of senior journalist Amir Sajjad Syed's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior journalist Amir Sajjad Syed.

In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

The minister said he was really sad to hear about the death of Aamir Sajjad Syed's mother and he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

