Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Amir Sajjad Syed's Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior journalist Amir Sajjad Syed.
In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
The minister said he was really sad to hear about the death of Aamir Sajjad Syed's mother and he shared the grief of the bereaved family.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Around 537 train accidents reported during last five years25 seconds ago
-
Police constable on polio duty shot dead21 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road accident21 minutes ago
-
Four Criminals held31 minutes ago
-
CPEC phase-II to grow business links between Pak-China: Minister40 minutes ago
-
Body formed to probe death of patient in emergency of MRHSM hospital, three suspended41 minutes ago
-
LRH postpones facilities of all elective surgeries on Sehat Card: Notification50 minutes ago
-
CPWB stresses collective commitment to support, protect children affected by aggression50 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Court awards three times death sentence, 12 years imprisonment in triple murder cas ..51 minutes ago
-
KP Governor grieved over death of 11 labourers in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio campaign underway2 hours ago
-
Van-rickshaw collision in Sanghar claims 1 life, several injured2 hours ago