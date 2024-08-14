Tarar grieved over demise of senior journalist Akhlaq Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Akhlaq Ahmed Bajwa.

The minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased.

"Late Akhlaq Ahmad Bajwa rendered valuable services in the field of journalism," he said adding the vacuum created in journalism due to his death cannot be filled.

Attaullah Tarar said, "The journalistic services of the deceased will always be remembered."

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.