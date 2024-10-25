Open Menu

Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist’s Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday expressed grief over the demise of the mother of a senior journalist Hassan Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday expressed grief over the demise of the mother of a senior journalist Hassan Khan.

He sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The minister was deeply saddened by the demise of the mother of Hassan Khan and said there is no substitute for mother.

Meanwhile, Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hasan also expressed sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist and extended heartfelt condolences to Hassan Khan.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

6 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

31 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

31 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

39 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

53 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

58 minutes ago
BHP, Vale agree to pay $30bn compensation for Braz ..

BHP, Vale agree to pay $30bn compensation for Brazil dam disaster

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitatio ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: ..

Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: Malik

3 minutes ago
 Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to rema ..

Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to remain at Red Bull

3 minutes ago
 2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the ..

Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan