Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday expressed grief over the demise of the mother of a senior journalist Hassan Khan.

He sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The minister was deeply saddened by the demise of the mother of Hassan Khan and said there is no substitute for mother.

Meanwhile, Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hasan also expressed sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist and extended heartfelt condolences to Hassan Khan.