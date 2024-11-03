Open Menu

Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist’s Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Tarar grieved over demise of senior journalist’s wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture on Sunday expressed deep grief over demise of the wife of senior journalist Altaf Hussain Qureshi.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

