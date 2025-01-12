Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Javed Shahzad
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief over the passing of Senior Journalist Javed Shahzad.
In a condolence message, the minister prayed for the departed soul and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.
He acknowledged Javed Shahzad's contributions to journalism and expressed his sympathy for the family's loss.
