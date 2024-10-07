Open Menu

Tarar Inspects Under-construction Road In Township

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Tarar inspects under-construction road in Township

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar inspected the work of under-construction Jama Masjid Milli Noorani Road in Township area, here on Sunday.

During the inspection, the federal minister issued directives to Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for maintaining quality of work and ensuring timely completion of the road.

On this occasion, Ajmal Hashmi, former chairman, Moin Butt, Rehan Baig, Aslam Lodhi and a large number of people of the area were present.

