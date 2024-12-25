Tarar Lauds Christian Community's Sacrifices, Services For Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD Dec 25 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said Wednesday that the Christian community has rendered immense sacrifices and services for Pakistan.
Delivering his speech at a special event organized on the occasion of Christmas here, he said the Christian community also played a prominent role in the Pakistan Movement.
The Christian community, he said was advancing the Prime Minister's vision of development and progress.
Wishing Merry Christmas to Christian brothers and sisters, he said he was glad to represent 70 thousand Christians in his constituency.
"During the election campaign, I received immense love and affection from the Christian community in my constituency", he remarked.
The minister said that the white colour in the national flag represented minorities and the Christian community has always kept the flag high.
He said the body of a brave soldier Haroon William was draped in a national flag, who sacrificed his life in line of duty.
He maintained that the Christian community has created eternal stories of sacrifices.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif also gave laptops and scholarships to Christian students on merit, Attaullah Tarar said.
Stressing the need for the promotion of interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country, he said the government was trying hard to protect the rights of minorities.
