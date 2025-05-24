Tarar lauds late PML-N activist Samina Qasim for countering enemies narrative against Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that late Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz worker Samina Qasim played a crucial role in countering the narrative of enemies against Pakistan.

Talking to the media here after attending the funeral prayer of the PML-N activist, he lauded veteran Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker, Samina Qasim.

"She played a crucial role in countering the narrative of enemies against Pakistan. Her post was a clear proof of her social and national consciousness and her deep attachment to the country", he added.

He praised the PML-N workers from Karachi who had played critical role during the war to counter fake news and propaganda from India.

The information minister acknowledged the invaluable services rendered by late Samina Qasim for the Party.

She had a long journey with the Party and it would be hard to fill the void created by her demise, he maintained.

On the occasion, the minister also offered condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family. "May the Almighty grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannah,” he prayed.

He also met the family of the deceased, local leaders and workers of the PML-N on this occasion

He said that Samina Qasim was a dignified, ideological and dynamic worker of the PML-N who rendered valuable services to the party, Attaullah Tarar said.

The minister said that

Samina Qasim had expressed her grief on social media over the tragedy that took place in Khuzdar district of Balochistan a few hours before her death.

Her post was a clear proof of her patriotism and commitment to the country, Attaullah Tarar said.