Tarar meets Dutch ambassador

Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday held a meeting with Dutch Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries, and discussed human rights issues in context of emerging political landscape in the Netherlands and pertinent issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday held a meeting with Dutch Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries, and discussed human rights issues in context of emerging political landscape in the Netherlands and pertinent issues.

During the meeting, the minister shared Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stability and peace through such forums.

The ambassador commended the robust measures taken by the minister to ensure implementation of human rights agenda in Pakistan. She also congratulated for winning a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

Both sides agreed upon recognition of freedom of religion and faith, and reaffirmed the constitutional guarantees for the citizens of Pakistan.

The minister apprised the historical context, emphasizing the challenges Pakistan is facing, in combating the surge of intolerance, sectarianism, and violence.

Tarar also informed that the Ministry of Human Rights was also exploring the opportunities to work with Meta (Facebook) to address the right to privacy and protection of children.

He also highlighted the mutual respect and shared values that underpin the relationship between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation on human rights issues.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks, with both sides expressing optimism for future collaboration and stronger bilateral ties.

The ambassador expressed her gratitude for the warm hospitality and reiterated her commitment to working closely with Pakistan to promote shared values and objectives in the international arena.