Tarar offers Fateha for late mother of DG IP Wing, Ashiq Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar offered Fateha on Tuesday for the soul of the late mother of Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, Director General of the Internal Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to DG IP Wing Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, he noted that there is no substitute for a remarkable person like a mother. The minister described her passing as an irreparable loss and a profound shock to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and to provide the family with the strength to endure this loss with fortitude.

Also present at the occasion were Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badr Shahbaz Waraich, Federal Information Secretary Ambrin Jan, and Principal Information Officer Mubasher Hassan.