Open Menu

Tarar Offers Fateha For Late Mother Of DG IP Wing, Ashiq Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Tarar offers Fateha for late mother of DG IP Wing, Ashiq Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar offered Fateha on Tuesday for the soul of the late mother of Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, Director General of the Internal Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to DG IP Wing Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, he noted that there is no substitute for a remarkable person like a mother. The minister described her passing as an irreparable loss and a profound shock to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and to provide the family with the strength to endure this loss with fortitude.

Also present at the occasion were Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badr Shahbaz Waraich, Federal Information Secretary Ambrin Jan, and Principal Information Officer Mubasher Hassan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Family Media

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

53 minutes ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

56 minutes ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

58 minutes ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

2 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

3 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

3 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

18 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan