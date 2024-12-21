Tarar pledges rights at inaugural ceremony of Sasta Christmas Bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar reaffirmed his commitment to protecting minorities' rights and ensuring justice during the inaugural ceremony of Sasta Christmas Bazaar in his constituency on Saturday.

Addressing the Christian community, the minister said, “Protecting rights of minorities and providing them with justice is my responsibility. Failing to do so would be a betrayal of the trust minorities have placed in me.”

He highlighted the fulfillment of his promise to the Christian community by establishing the Christmas Bazaar and installing a Christmas tree in the area. He expressed pride in representing the Christian voters who played a pivotal role in his election.

“In the assembly, I proudly stated that I represent the 70,000 Christian voters who supported me. I am committed to working for their welfare and addressing their concerns,” Tarar said.

The minister announced a development package for the area, which included the construction of roads and streets and resolving long-standing issues related to gas, sewerage and electricity.

He assured the community that visible progress would be made in the coming days.

He also underscored his efforts in raising minority rights at international platforms, highlighting his mandate from the minority community. He promised that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was working towards the country's progress and prosperity.

"Good days are on the way as inflation has decreased, and prosperity will soon follow," he stated.

On behalf of the PML-N leadership, the minister extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community, promising continued celebrations, including cake-cutting ceremonies and tree decorations. He also pledged to fulfill the community’s demand for a dedicated graveyard in the area soon.

The event concluded with Minister Tarar reiterating his commitment to building an inclusive and progressive Pakistan in line with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif's vision.