Tarar Pledges To Further Strengthen Pak-China Friendship For Future Generations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar stated on Friday that Pakistan and China are the guardians and protectors of their bilateral friendship, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to strengthen and preserve this bond and ensure it endures for future generations.
“We are the guardians and protectors of Pak-China friendship. It is our national duty to strengthen this bond and pass it on to future generations,” Attaullah Tarar said while addressing the Chinese New Lunar Year and Spring Festival ceremony.
He said the Pakistan-China friendship represents a timeless and profound bond between the governments and people of both nations. This cherished relationship holds a special place in our hearts and stands as a shining example for the entire world.
He stated that Pakistan and China share borders, mountains, and highways, emphasizing that the Pakistan-China friendship is "higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans, and sweeter than honey."
He shared that he has participated in China’s exchange programs six times.
In various cities across China, he never felt like he was in a foreign country.
Every visit to China brings a deep sense of belonging and warmth.
The minister expressed his happiness and pride in the mutual respect between the people of both countries. The everlasting journey of Pak-China friendship continues.
One Belt, One Road is a remarkable initiative by President Xi Jinping.
He stated that the One Belt One Road initiative is associated with numerous stories, emphasizing that its economic benefits are deeply connected to the project. The One Belt One Road initiative stands as a living testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.
With the completion of the first phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), efforts have now transitioned to the second phase.
He stated that the Karakoram Highway passes through the mountainous regions and deserts of the north, culminating at Gwadar, where the journey to the sea begins.
He also noted the inauguration of Gwadar Airport and the landing of its first flight, describing it as a major milestone.
Pakistan-China friendship remains steadfast regardless of changing times, be it spring or autumn.
He prayed for this bond to stay strong and everlasting. As iron brothers, Pakistan and China have always stood together through thick and thin, supporting each other in times of need and strengthening their relationship over time.
During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China, his trip to President Xi Jinping’s hometown of Xi’an further reinforced these ties. Pakistan deeply appreciates China’s unwavering support and cooperation. This enduring friendship will continue to thrive for generations to come.
Long live Pakistan-China friendship!
