Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday presented three ordinances in the Senate as required by Clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

The ordinances presented included: The Apostille Ordinance, 2024 (No. I of 2024), The Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. II of 2024) and the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2024 (No. IV of 2024).