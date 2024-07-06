Tarar Questions Credibility Of Awam Pakistan Party Founders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday questioned credibility of the founders of the newly launched political party named as Awam Pakistan.
The minister, reacting to their presser held at the launching ceremony, said it was nothing but a gathering of investors who had billions of rupee in their possession.
The presser was a repeat telecast of the old narrative that was "full of contradictions", he maintained.
Referring to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, he asked how could a person without "loyalty" could do the "politics of ethics" .
Ironically, those who deliverd "speeches with full of contradictions" had remained in the power and enjoyed its perks and privileges in the past, Tarar noted.
The minister said the public would ask them why they were silent while being in the highest offices of the country.
Why the announcements made today were not implemented by them while being in the offices of the prime minister and minister of finance and petroleum, he questioned.
"On the one hand, they say that power is not their destination and at the same time they also declare themselves as the Messiah," Tarar wondered.
Rebutting their "false statements", the minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has been transforming the lives of the people by achieving major development milestones.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet have been working day in and day out to transform Pakistan economy he remarked.
