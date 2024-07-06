Open Menu

Tarar Questions Credibility Of Awam Pakistan Party Founders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Tarar questions credibility of Awam Pakistan party founders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday questioned credibility of the founders of the newly launched political party named as Awam Pakistan.

The minister, reacting to their presser held at the launching ceremony, said it was nothing but a gathering of investors who had billions of rupee in their possession.

The presser was a repeat telecast of the old narrative that was "full of contradictions", he maintained.

Referring to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, he asked how could a person without "loyalty" could do the "politics of ethics" .

Ironically, those who deliverd "speeches with full of contradictions" had remained in the power and enjoyed its perks and privileges in the past, Tarar noted.

The minister said the public would ask them why they were silent while being in the highest offices of the country.

Why the announcements made today were not implemented by them while being in the offices of the prime minister and minister of finance and petroleum, he questioned.

"On the one hand, they say that power is not their destination and at the same time they also declare themselves as the Messiah," Tarar wondered.

Rebutting their "false statements", the minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has been transforming the lives of the people by achieving major development milestones.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet have been working day in and day out to transform Pakistan economy he remarked.

APP/ mhn-nvd

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Muslim Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

2 hours ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

2 hours ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

2 hours ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

2 hours ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

4 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

7 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan