Tarar questions PTI’s accusations regarding Senator Dr. Zarqa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday questioned the accusations made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding its Senator Dr. Zarqa after she did not vote in the Senate on the Constitutional amendment.

The PTI first alleged that Senator Zarqa was kidnapped, assaulted and bribed and then claimed that her son was abducted and tortured to allegedly coerce her to vote in the favor of the amendment, said the minister in a post on X while asking the PTI why she was not brought to the Senate if she was abducted by anybody.