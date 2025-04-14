ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Monday said that the entire Pakistani nation stood united on the issue of Palestine and condemned the brutalities being inflicted upon innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

Participating in a debate on the Palestine issue in the National Assembly, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinians and reiterated the country’s demand for an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He said that Pakistan has consistently raised its voice on every international platform against the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

He said that Israel was committing war crimes and violating all international laws.

Tarar also lauded South Africa for filing a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), calling it a bold and principled stand.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s active support for South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ and mentioned that the Foreign Office has issued a clear policy statement denouncing the genocide in Gaza.

“Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for the oppressed Palestinian people and will continue to raise its voice against injustice on every global forum,” he affirmed.

The cause of Palestine is not just a matter of foreign policy. It is tied to Pakistan’s identity and moral conscience. Our bond with the holy land of Palestine runs in our blood,” he said.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan will never recognize Israel, in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “This House must rise above political rivalries to stand united for Palestine and the oppressed people of Gaza,” he stressed.

He also highlighted the government’s humanitarian efforts, saying that over 200 Palestinian medical students were successfully evacuated from Gaza and brought to Pakistan. “There were threats of airstrikes on medical colleges in Gaza.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally ensured their safe arrival.

These students are now enrolled in Pakistani medical institutions and provided full facilities, including hostel accommodation,” he said.

The minister commended the Ministry of Health for its role in supporting the Palestinian students and expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to them.

He praised the efforts of Pakistani civil society and religious organizations, especially Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation, for sending multiple truckloads of humanitarian aid to Gaza. “This is not about politics; this is about humanity,” he added.

He acknowledged the collaborative work of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Pakistani embassies in Jordan and Egypt, which facilitated the delivery of thousands of tons of relief goods to Gaza, despite logistical hurdles and blocked land routes. “Pakistan is among the few countries that managed to send large-scale aid through land routes via Jordan and Egypt,” he added.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the Pakistani passport, he said, “Our passport is unique—it clearly states it is valid for all countries except Israel. This distinction reflects our principled foreign policy.” “”We are proud of our green passport” he added.

Tarar praised international media outlets, particularly Al Jazeera and Turkey’s TRT, for their courageous coverage of Israeli atrocities in Gaza. “Without Al Jazeera, many of us would not have fully understood the horrors faced by the Palestinian people,” he said, also paying tribute to journalists who lost their lives covering the conflict.

The minister pledged that efforts would be made to share footage of the day’s parliamentary proceedings through international media outlets, particularly Al Jazeera, so the people of Palestine can witness Pakistan's unwavering support.

“We want them to know that Pakistan is not silent. The people of this country stand with them. As Minister for Information, I will ensure this message reaches them,” he assured.