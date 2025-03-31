Tarar rebuts claims of civilian casualties in Katlang operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that 17 Kharjis were eliminated in the security forces operation in Katlang Tehsil in Mardan District with no civilian casualties.

Using his X account, the minister said that no drones were used, rather security forces conducted the operation.

He said there was no civilians were present at the place of operation as the nearest residential houses were six to nine kilometres away.

He said that some people in a local Jirga had assured to facilitate the Khwarij and its video evidence was available.

He said the Khwarij had planned to attack Mardan but due to successful operation, their plan failed.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had never condemned the Khwarij who conducted thousands of attacks in the province.

On the contrary, he remarked that when the Khwarij spread fake news of drone attack, the PTI adopted anti- security forces narrative and started consoling them. He said those who were spreading fake news were in fact facilitators of the Khwarij.