Open Menu

Tarar Rebuts Claims Of Civilian Casualties In Katlang Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Tarar rebuts claims of civilian casualties in Katlang operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that 17 Kharjis were eliminated in the security forces operation in Katlang Tehsil in Mardan District with no civilian casualties.

Using his X account, the minister said that no drones were used, rather security forces conducted the operation.

He said there was no civilians were present at the place of operation as the nearest residential houses were six to nine kilometres away.

He said that some people in a local Jirga had assured to facilitate the Khwarij and its video evidence was available.

He said the Khwarij had planned to attack Mardan but due to successful operation, their plan failed.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had never condemned the Khwarij who conducted thousands of attacks in the province.

On the contrary, he remarked that when the Khwarij spread fake news of drone attack, the PTI adopted anti- security forces narrative and started consoling them. He said those who were spreading fake news were in fact facilitators of the Khwarij.

Recent Stories

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Apri ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for April

30 minutes ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeepin ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African R ..

30 minutes ago
 Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthq ..

Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthquake impact

31 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

31 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

9 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

9 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan