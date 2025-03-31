Tarar Rebuts Claims Of Civilian Casualties In Katlang Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that 17 Kharjis were eliminated in the security forces operation in Katlang Tehsil in Mardan District with no civilian casualties.
Using his X account, the minister said that no drones were used, rather security forces conducted the operation.
He said there was no civilians were present at the place of operation as the nearest residential houses were six to nine kilometres away.
He said that some people in a local Jirga had assured to facilitate the Khwarij and its video evidence was available.
He said the Khwarij had planned to attack Mardan but due to successful operation, their plan failed.
The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had never condemned the Khwarij who conducted thousands of attacks in the province.
On the contrary, he remarked that when the Khwarij spread fake news of drone attack, the PTI adopted anti- security forces narrative and started consoling them. He said those who were spreading fake news were in fact facilitators of the Khwarij.
Recent Stories
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for April
UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African R ..
Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthquake impact
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strict security measures in Islamabad parks during Eid43 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets King of Bahrain on Eid45 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to martyrs on Eid48 seconds ago
-
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh Extends Heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings50 seconds ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Kazakh President in telephonic discussion11 minutes ago
-
Tarar rebuts claims of civilian casualties in Katlang operation11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Turkmen President in telephonic conversation11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif telephones Iranian President, extends greetings21 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul Fitr being celebrated in Balochistan with religious enthusiasm21 minutes ago
-
DC visits Darul Amaan31 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains alert on first day of Eid31 minutes ago
-
Young boy killed in Karachi road accident31 minutes ago