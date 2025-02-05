Open Menu

Tarar Reiterates Pledge To Continue Moral, Political, Diplomatic Support For Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Tarar reiterates pledge to continue moral, political, diplomatic support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday reiterated the pledge that Pakistan would continue moral, political, and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

In a special speech televised by ptv on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, he strongly condemned the atrocities being committed against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The unprecedented sacrifices of the brave Kashmiri men, women, and children will never go in vain as the blood of Kashmiris was sacred blood.

"The Kashmiri people are continuing their struggle for their fundamental rights," he said adding that they should be given the right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

The minister said that ongoing atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people should end immediately.

The people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiri brothers, and will always continue to support them, he remarked.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

1 hour ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

8 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

9 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

9 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of Natio ..

Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

9 hours ago
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Medi ..

King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

10 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Progra ..

Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme

10 hours ago
 GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 G ..

GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium

10 hours ago
 United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net p ..

United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebratio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing

Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan