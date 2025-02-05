Tarar reiterates pledge to continue moral, political, diplomatic support for Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday reiterated the pledge that Pakistan would continue moral, political, and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

In a special speech televised by ptv on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, he strongly condemned the atrocities being committed against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The unprecedented sacrifices of the brave Kashmiri men, women, and children will never go in vain as the blood of Kashmiris was sacred blood.

"The Kashmiri people are continuing their struggle for their fundamental rights," he said adding that they should be given the right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

The minister said that ongoing atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people should end immediately.

The people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiri brothers, and will always continue to support them, he remarked.