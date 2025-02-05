Tarar Reiterates Pledge To Continue Moral, Political, Diplomatic Support For Kashmiris
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday reiterated the pledge that Pakistan would continue moral, political, and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris.
In a special speech televised by ptv on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, he strongly condemned the atrocities being committed against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The unprecedented sacrifices of the brave Kashmiri men, women, and children will never go in vain as the blood of Kashmiris was sacred blood.
"The Kashmiri people are continuing their struggle for their fundamental rights," he said adding that they should be given the right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.
The minister said that ongoing atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people should end immediately.
The people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiri brothers, and will always continue to support them, he remarked.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme
GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium
United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day
Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar reiterates pledge to continue moral, political, diplomatic support for Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
ICT completes 2nd day of polio campaign, reaches 47% target9 hours ago
-
Pakistan remains incomplete without Kashmir: Bilawal Bhutto10 hours ago
-
Kashmir's jugular vein of Pakistan; says Governor Saleem Haider10 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits Civil Hospital Sanghar10 hours ago
-
Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing10 hours ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb 5: APHC leader10 hours ago
-
No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif10 hours ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to restart dialogue with gov ..10 hours ago
-
16th edition of KLF set to begin on Friday10 hours ago
-
UNESCO working closely for better education system in Balochistan10 hours ago
-
Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card Dr Samiullah Kakar10 hours ago