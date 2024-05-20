Open Menu

Tarar Rules Out Unilateral Legislation For Establishment Of Digital Media Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that the government had no intention of unilateral legislation regarding the establishment of Digital Media Authority in the country.

"All journalist organizations and press clubs will be taken into confidence on the matter", Attaullah Tarar said while talking to a delegation of National Press Club( NPC) Islamabad which met him here.

The minister assured the NPC delegation that health insurance scheme for journalists would be started soon.

Attaullah Tarar said that necessary steps would be taken for the construction of the permanent building of the NPC and the improvement of the existing building.

The minister assured that provision of annual grant for NPC will be ensured.

The government was well aware of the problems of the administration of the National Press Club regarding the improvement of the National Press Club, he remarked.

The Government intended to ensure continuous grant provision to NPC, he said adding he will meet the finance minister and discuss the issue of annual grant allocation for the press club in the financial budget.

President Azhar Jatoi said that the government should solve the problems of the press club on priority basis. He said that journalists were facing many challenges in the present era.

Acting Secretary NPC Aun Shirazi said Media Town Phase II was very important for the journalistic community of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Shirazi said making government advertisements subject to timely payment workers salary will be a major step.

Principal Information Officer Mobasher Hassan was also present in the meeting.

Besides, President NPC Azhar Jatoi, Acting Secretary Aun Shirazi, Secretary Finance Waqar Abbasi also attended the meeting. Members of the governing body of NPC were also present in the meeting.

