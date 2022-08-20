Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2022) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar warned the PTI and Punjab government that "all of you" would be arrested if a single PML-N worker was sent behind bars.

He expressed these words while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad on Saturday.

Earlier, 12 PML-N leaders approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in a case related to ruckus in the Punjab Assembly during the chief minister election.

Just a day before, A district court issued arrest warrants for twelve PML-N leaders.

The PM's aide said that actual case was against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and other PTI leaders as they were involved in attack on the then deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Tarar said that the whole nation watched what happened to Mazari but nothing happened to Parvez Elahi.

He said that they made these cases against them.

Tarar warned the PTI and the PML-Q leaders of strict actions for starting revengful politics.

He said that their actions "will have repercussions".

"The Punjab government is being controlled through remote control from Bani Gala. This is his old habit. For God's sake, stop this, the country has already borne much loss," said Tarar, vowing that the PML-N would "face this fascist government head on" and not back down.