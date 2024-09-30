Open Menu

Tarar Sends Bouquet To Veteran Journalist Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami Post His Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Tarar sends bouquet to veteran journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami post his surgery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday sent a bouquet to veteran journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami following his successful surgery.

Director General of Press Information Department (PID) Lahore Shafqat Abbas, on behalf of the Information Minister, presented the bouquet to Shami and inquired after his health.

The DG PID on behalf of the Minister and Information Secretary Ambreen Jan conveyed best wishes for the early recovery of Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami.

Related Topics

Lahore Information Minister Best

Recent Stories

Govt reduces petro price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petro price by Rs2.07 per litre

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

10 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

10 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

10 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

11 hours ago
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

11 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

11 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

11 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

11 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

11 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan