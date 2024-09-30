Tarar Sends Bouquet To Veteran Journalist Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami Post His Surgery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 11:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday sent a bouquet to veteran journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami following his successful surgery.
Director General of Press Information Department (PID) Lahore Shafqat Abbas, on behalf of the Information Minister, presented the bouquet to Shami and inquired after his health.
The DG PID on behalf of the Minister and Information Secretary Ambreen Jan conveyed best wishes for the early recovery of Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami.
