Open Menu

Tarar Stresses PM's Commitment To Economic Improvement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 11:42 PM

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday highlighted the prime minister's commitment to prioritizing economic improvement and steering the country back on track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday highlighted the prime minister's commitment to prioritizing economic improvement and steering the country back on track.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that implementing a charter of the economy was pivotal for the country’s progress.

He said that political leaders should focus on forward-looking approaches instead of being mired in settling political scores.

It was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders for the country’s betterment, he added.

Answering a query about the composition of the cabinet, Tarar praised the prime minister's selection of a well-balanced and cohesive cabinet.

He noted the inclusion of both experienced individuals and young talents, along with technical experts, contributing to a diverse and competent team.

He said that peaceful protest was a fundamental right of everyone; however the rule of law must prevail to ensure order and stability in society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Young Progress Muslim All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

8 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

8 minutes ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

15 minutes ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

15 minutes ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

15 minutes ago
 PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

12 minutes ago
Five dead, three missing after French weekend stor ..

Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms

12 minutes ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

12 minutes ago
 52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On ..

52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday

12 minutes ago
 Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high

Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high

15 minutes ago
 Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen ite ..

Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen items

12 minutes ago
 Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured ..

Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan