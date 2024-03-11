(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday highlighted the prime minister's commitment to prioritizing economic improvement and steering the country back on track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday highlighted the prime minister's commitment to prioritizing economic improvement and steering the country back on track.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that implementing a charter of the economy was pivotal for the country’s progress.

He said that political leaders should focus on forward-looking approaches instead of being mired in settling political scores.

It was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders for the country’s betterment, he added.

Answering a query about the composition of the cabinet, Tarar praised the prime minister's selection of a well-balanced and cohesive cabinet.

He noted the inclusion of both experienced individuals and young talents, along with technical experts, contributing to a diverse and competent team.

He said that peaceful protest was a fundamental right of everyone; however the rule of law must prevail to ensure order and stability in society.