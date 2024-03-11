Tarar Stresses PM's Commitment To Economic Improvement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 11:42 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday highlighted the prime minister's commitment to prioritizing economic improvement and steering the country back on track
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday highlighted the prime minister's commitment to prioritizing economic improvement and steering the country back on track.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that implementing a charter of the economy was pivotal for the country’s progress.
He said that political leaders should focus on forward-looking approaches instead of being mired in settling political scores.
It was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders for the country’s betterment, he added.
Answering a query about the composition of the cabinet, Tarar praised the prime minister's selection of a well-balanced and cohesive cabinet.
He noted the inclusion of both experienced individuals and young talents, along with technical experts, contributing to a diverse and competent team.
He said that peaceful protest was a fundamental right of everyone; however the rule of law must prevail to ensure order and stability in society.
Recent Stories
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities
Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms
Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections
52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday
Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high
Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen items
Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national economy: PM8 minutes ago
-
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour8 minutes ago
-
YGA organizes National Law Moot on workplace harassment15 minutes ago
-
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case15 minutes ago
-
PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities12 minutes ago
-
52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen items12 minutes ago
-
Govt. given public mandate, is answerable to masses: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif33 minutes ago
-
SMIU's young researchers exhibit business ideas33 minutes ago
-
Gorgage Fecilitates Asif Zardari for winning president election33 minutes ago
-
Special children planted tree in school33 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for Ramadan33 minutes ago